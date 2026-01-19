Najimi George, Jabri Fitzpatrick help New Haven hand Chicago State 8th straight loss, 62-56

CHICAGO (AP) — Najimi George and Jabri Fitzpatrick had 15 points apiece to lead New Haven to a 62-56 victory…

CHICAGO (AP) — Najimi George and Jabri Fitzpatrick had 15 points apiece to lead New Haven to a 62-56 victory over Chicago State on Monday night, handing the Cougars an eighth straight loss.

George also grabbed five rebounds for the Chargers (9-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Fitzpatrick went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line. Maison Adeleye scored 10.

CJ Ray finished with 17 points to pace the Cougars (2-17, 0-6). Doyel Cockrill III had 14 points and Dailliss Cox added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

