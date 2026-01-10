Morris scores 21, Alcorn State downs Alabama A&M 64-62

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jameel Morris had 21 points in Alcorn State’s 64-62 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday. Morris…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jameel Morris had 21 points in Alcorn State’s 64-62 win against Alabama A&M on Saturday.

Morris had eight rebounds for the Braves (2-12, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Tycen McDaniels scored 12 points while going 5 of 10 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Omari Hamilton had 12 points and went 5 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range). The Braves broke a five-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs (8-8, 1-2) were led in scoring by Koron Davis, who finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Sami Pissis added 12 points for Alabama A&M. P.J. Eason also had 11 points and six rebounds.

