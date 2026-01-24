Monmouth takes down Campbell 88-73

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Justin Ray scored 24 points as Monmouth beat Campbell 88-73 on Saturday. Ray also contributed…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Justin Ray scored 24 points as Monmouth beat Campbell 88-73 on Saturday.

Ray also contributed six rebounds for the Hawks (10-11, 4-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Jason Rivera-Torres scored 19 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished six assists. Jack Collins shot 6 of 10 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Jeremiah Johnson led the way for the Fighting Camels (9-12, 3-5) with 21 points. Cameron Gregory and Tasos Cook each added 15 points for Campbell. Cook also had five steals.

Monmouth took the lead with 21 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Collins led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to go up 42-40 at the break. Monmouth extended its lead to 71-55 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Ray scored a team-high 14 points in the second half to close out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

