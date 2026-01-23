Michigan basketball recruit Marcus Moller of Denmark has testicular cancer, taking break from sport

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball recruit Marcus Moller of Denmark has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball recruit Marcus Moller of Denmark has been diagnosed with testicular cancer and is taking a break from the sport, his current team in Spain announced on Friday.

The 7-foot-3 center signed with the Wolverines in November.

Moller’s club team, Unicaja Malaga, said he has returned to Denmark to receive treatment and be with his family.

“While he focuses on his health and recovery, we truly look forward to having Marcus with us in Ann Arbor this summer and are beyond excited for his future as a Wolverine,” Michigan’s basketball team posted on social media.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.