Maryland hosts Bittle and Oregon

Oregon plays Maryland after Nathan Bittle scored 26 points in Oregon's 80-57 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

Oregon Ducks (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (7-6, 0-2 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Maryland after Nathan Bittle scored 26 points in Oregon’s 80-57 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Terrapins are 4-2 in home games. Maryland is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ducks are 0-2 in Big Ten play. Oregon ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Kwame Evans Jr. averaging 7.6.

Maryland averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Oregon allows. Oregon averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Maryland allows.

The Terrapins and Ducks face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pharrel Payne is averaging 17.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Terrapins. David Coit is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bittle is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Ducks: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.