Martin leads High Point against Winthrop after 20-point performance

High Point Panthers (16-3, 4-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-8, 3-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Winthrop after Rob Martin scored 20 points in High Point’s 84-82 overtime victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles are 7-1 on their home court. Winthrop is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 4-0 in conference games. High Point leads the Big South allowing just 68.5 points per game while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

Winthrop makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than High Point has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). High Point averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Winthrop allows.

The Eagles and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Duncomb is averaging 16.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

Conrad Martinez is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Terry Anderson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 85.8 points, 42.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 95.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

