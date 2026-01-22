Marquette plays Butler following James’ 38-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East) Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (7-13, 2-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-7, 3-5 Big East)

Indianapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette visits Butler after Nigel James Jr. scored 38 points in Marquette’s 105-104 overtime win over the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 in home games. Butler is second in the Big East in rebounding with 35.4 rebounds. Michael Ajayi paces the Bulldogs with 11.6 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-7 in conference games. Marquette is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Butler’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 75.9 points per game, equal to what Butler gives up.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ajayi is averaging 16.4 points and 11.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Chase Ross is averaging 15.7 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. James is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

