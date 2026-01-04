Marist wins 83-38 over Iona

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell had 17 points in Marist’s 83-38 victory against Iona on Sunday. Blackwell shot 6…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Rhyjon Blackwell had 17 points in Marist’s 83-38 victory against Iona on Sunday.

Blackwell shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes (9-5, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Lewis added 14 points while shooting 6 for 10 with four steals. Myles Parker had 11 points and shot 4 of 9 from the floor.

CJ Anthony led the Gaels (10-6, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.