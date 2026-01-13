Louisville coach Kelsey says ex-G League player Johnson will not play for Cardinals this season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former NBA G League player London Johnson will not play this season for Louisville, coach Pat…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former NBA G League player London Johnson will not play this season for Louisville, coach Pat Kelsey said Tuesday night, three days after Johnson was activated to help the 20th-ranked Cardinals address a lack of depth.

Kelsey explained the decision after Louisville’s 79-70 loss to No. 16 Virginia. Louisville had announced a few hours before Saturday’s game against Boston College that the 6-foot-3 guard, who played three seasons in the G League, would be available to play.

But Johnson did not enter that game or against the Cavaliers. The 21-year-old has two seasons of eligibility.

Kelsey took responsibility for how the matter was handled. The second-year coach said the decision to redshirt Johnson followed conversations with the player’s family and agent, while noting that there would be a lot for him to catch up on at the season’s midpoint.

“It looked like he was moving in the right direction,” Kelsey said. “I think what we’ve all got to remember, too, is that’s a lot to ask of that young man. There’s a lot of things that go into it.

“He only has two years of eligibility. We’re already halfway through the season. He has a whole lot of ground to make up before he can really go out there and be a productive player for us.”

