Louisiana hosts Appalachian State following Manley’s 25-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-10, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-17, 1-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-10, 1-7 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (2-17, 1-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Appalachian State after Mikaylah Manley scored 25 points in Louisiana’s 69-66 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-8 on their home court. Louisiana is 1-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Louisiana is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 38.3% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Mountaineers meet Friday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Daniel is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Amijah Price is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden McBride averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Emma Smith is averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.