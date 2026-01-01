Lipscomb and the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers visit conference foe Merrimack

Xavier Lipscomb and Mount St. Mary's take on Kevair Kennedy and Merrimack on Friday.

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-9, 1-2 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-7, 3-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier Lipscomb and Mount St. Mary’s take on Kevair Kennedy and Merrimack on Friday.

The Warriors have gone 3-0 in home games. Merrimack is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s ranks second in the MAAC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lipscomb averaging 4.7.

Merrimack’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 9.3 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up. Mount St. Mary’s averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Merrimack gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Warriors. Ernest Shelton is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Luke McEldon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Arlandus Keyes is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 22.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

