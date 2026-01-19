Lindsey scores 24, Albany defeats Vermont 75-68

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 24 points helped Albany defeat Vermont 75-68 on Monday. Lindsey shot 6 for 18…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey’s 24 points helped Albany defeat Vermont 75-68 on Monday.

Lindsey shot 6 for 18 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (7-12, 3-1 America East Conference). Abdoulaye Fall scored 16 points, going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Isaac Abidde shot 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 16 points.

Gus Yalden finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (11-8, 3-1). TJ Hurley added 15 points for Vermont. Ben Johnson also had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

