Lindsey has 23 as Albany defeats Binghamton 69-53

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 9:04 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amir Lindsey scored 23 points as Albany beat Binghamton 69-53 on Thursday.

Lindsey added seven assists for the Great Danes (6-12, 2-1 America East Conference). Zach Matulu added 14 points while he also had nine rebounds. Tarique Foster went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bearcats (4-15, 0-4) were led by Wes Peterson, who recorded 13 points. Jeremiah Quigley added 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

