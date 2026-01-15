Kyler D’Augustino’s 28 lead IU Indianapolis past Robert Morris 96-93 in OT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler D’Augustino’s 28 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Robert Morris 96-93 in overtime on Thursday. D’Augustino also…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyler D’Augustino’s 28 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Robert Morris 96-93 in overtime on Thursday.

D’Augustino also contributed six assists for the Jaguars (5-15, 1-8 Horizon League). Jaxon Edwards scored 25 points off the bench, added 11 rebounds and shot 6 of 13 from the field and 13 for 15 from the line. Micah Davis finished with 13 points. The win broke a six-game slide for the Jaguars.

The Colonials (11-8, 3-5) were led in scoring by Ryan Prather Jr., who finished with 21 points. DeSean Goode added 20 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris. Albert Vargas also had 14 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.