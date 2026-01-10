Klaczek puts up 20, Elon beats Campbell 83-82

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek had 20 points in Elon’s 83-82 victory over Campbell on Saturday night. Randall Pettus…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kacper Klaczek had 20 points in Elon’s 83-82 victory over Campbell on Saturday night.

Randall Pettus II’s layup for Elon ended the scoring with 1:38 left. Klaczek forced a turnover with 38 seconds to play to help seal it.

Klaczek added seven rebounds for the Phoenix (11-6, 3-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Chandler Cuthrell scored 20 points and added six rebounds. Pettus had 17 points.

The Fighting Camels (9-9, 3-2) were led in scoring by DJ Smith, who finished with 32 points and four assists. Cameron Gregory added 16 points and four assists for Campbell. Jeremiah Johnson finished with 13 points.

Cuthrell scored 10 points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 43-37. Klaczek led the way in the second half with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

