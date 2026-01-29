Kingston Flemings has 25, Emanuel Sharp 23 as No. 10 Houston beats TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Houston freshman Kingston Flemings scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp had 23 and the 10th-ranked Cougars…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Houston freshman Kingston Flemings scored 25 points, Emanuel Sharp had 23 and the 10th-ranked Cougars overcame an extended shooting slump in a 79-70 win at TCU on Wednesday night.

The Cougars (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) trailed only once, by one point 2 1/2 minutes into the game, and began the second half with a 15-point lead. But they missed their last four shots before halftime, then 11 of 13 out of the break. There was a more than five-minute gap between jumpers by Flemings while TCU got within two points.

Flemings, who had his ninth 20-point game and matched his second highest-scoring game, was coming off 42 points in a 90-86 loss at now-No. 11 Texas Tech on Saturday that ended the Cougars’ 16-game winning streak in true road games, which was a Big 12 and school record. Houston had also won 11 in a row overall.

The Cougars finished shooting 44.4% overall (25 of 54) after they made 16 of 22 to start the game.

Xavier Edmonds had 18 points and 10 rebounds for TCU (13-8, 3-5). David Punch had 16 points and six assists.

NO. 19 FLORIDA 95, SOUTH CAROLINA 48

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Thomas Haugh scored 18 points, Rueben Chinyelu had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida pounded South Carolina.

The Gators (15-6, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) came in off a disappointing home loss to Auburn this past Saturday and, once they got going, took it out on the Gamecocks (11-10, 2-6).

Neither team look sharp early, with Florida missing five of its first seven shots and South Carolina going 1 of 6 as the Gators led 12-8. Then Florida turned it into a rout with a 36-12 run.

Urban Klavzar got things going with back-to-back 3s. Haugh made four straight shots — the Gators had a stretch of 10 in a row — including a three-point play and a 3 to put Florida up 46-18.

Florida finished by matching its largest margin of victory in an SEC road game, according to ESPN.

NO. 25 ST. JOHN’S 92, BUTLER 70

NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Mitchell had 14 points and 13 rebounds as St. John’s blew out Butler at Madison Square Garden for its seventh consecutive victory.

Ian Jackson scored 18 points and Zuby Ejiofor added 15 for the Red Storm (16-5, 9-1 Big East), who never trailed in giving Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino his 901st career win.

Joson Sanon had 13 points off the bench, and Mitchell added four assists and three blocks. Ejiofor provided six rebounds, five assists and three blocks as St. John’s won for the 12th time in 14 games to stay one behind first-place UConn in the conference standings.

Michael Ajayi had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-6), who had won three straight following a four-game skid. Butler coach Thad Matta remained at 499 career wins.

