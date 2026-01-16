Kinas, Loyola Chicago Ramblers to visit Reynolds, George Washington Revolutionaries

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 2-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-9, 2-4 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 2-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (10-9, 2-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays George Washington in A-10 action Saturday.

The Revolutionaries are 7-3 in home games. George Washington ranks eighth in the A-10 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanah Becker averaging 2.5.

The Ramblers have gone 2-4 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

George Washington averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 4.9 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 54.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 60.9 George Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is averaging 13.3 points for the Revolutionaries. Sara Lewis is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kira Chivers is averaging 5.1 points for the Ramblers. Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 57.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

