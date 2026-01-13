Kiewiet and the Lafayette Leopards take on conference foe Bucknell

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 2-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-11, 0-4 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Teresa…

Lafayette Leopards (6-9, 2-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (4-11, 0-4 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Teresa Kiewiet and Lafayette visit Tuana Coskun and Bucknell on Wednesday.

The Bison are 3-4 on their home court. Bucknell is second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Leopards are 2-2 in Patriot play. Lafayette has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

Bucknell is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Bucknell allows.

The Bison and Leopards meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coskun is averaging 12.9 points for the Bison. Isabella Casey is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

Kiewiet is averaging 17.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Talia Zurinskas is averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 56.7 points, 22.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Leopards: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.