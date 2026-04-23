Children’s National Hospital unveils second mobile medical unit to expand care for kids

Dr. Hope Rhodes, who leads the program, said the expanded fleet will increase access to pediatric mental health services, an area where the demand continues to grow.

Dr. Hope Rhodes leads the mobile medical program, which delivers pediatric care at schools and other sites in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland. (Courtesy Children's National Hospital) Dr. Hope Rhodes leads the mobile medical program, which delivers pediatric care at schools and other sites in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland. (Courtesy Children's National Hospital) Children’s National Hospital has unveiled a new mobile medical unit designed to increase access to both physical and mental health care for children across the D.C. region.

The doctor’s office on wheels brings care directly to schools and communities, helping families overcome barriers to treatment.

Dr. Hope Rhodes leads the mobile medical program, which delivers pediatric care at schools and other sites in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“The mission of the program is to really provide place-based care where children and families live, learn, work and play,” Rhodes told WTOP.

Until now, the program operated with just one unit.

“The mobile unit can really provide most of the primary care services, including comprehensive well visits, immunizations, addressing chronic medical needs like asthma, allergies, eczema, weight management,” she said.

Rhodes said the expanded fleet will also increase access to pediatric mental health services, an area where the demand continues to grow.

“There is definitely a great need, and (there) has been a great need for pediatric mental health services throughout the community,” she said. “With this additional unit, we’ll be able to provide more mental health services to the community.”

The mobile medical unit has helped thousands of children with everything from immunizations to asthma treatment, close to home. Rhodes said having a second unit will allow teams to reach even more families who face challenges accessing traditional health care facilities.

Despite the availability of medical care in D.C. and Prince George’s County, Rhodes said “sometimes families cannot find their way into the fixed facility, usually because of social determinants of health, like transportation challenges.”

She said the additional unit, made possible through an investment from the United Health Foundation, allows the program to expand both its geographic reach and its services.

The demand is growing, Rhodes added, noting that the mobile teams will be able to help with seasonal health needs.

“During this time of year, we usually see a lot of seasonal allergies and asthma,” she said.

The program has been in place for more than 25 years and Rhodes said the expanded fleet will help Children’s National continue serving families across the region.

Children’s National said the mobile unit accepts insurance, but provides care for free to families without coverage or will help them enroll.

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