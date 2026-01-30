Kennesaw State hosts Wrzeszcz and New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (10-10, 3-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-8, 5-5 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (10-10, 3-7 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (13-8, 5-5 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State visits Kennesaw State after Anthony Wrzeszcz scored 20 points in New Mexico State’s 73-64 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Owls are 9-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State scores 87.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-7 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Kennesaw State averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 76.5 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 77.0 Kennesaw State gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Owls. RJ Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wrzeszcz averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jemel Jones is averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 78.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

