Jones scores 22, Duval hits winning free throws as Southern Utah beats 106-105 Tarleton State in OT

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dylan Jones scored 22 points and Elijah Duval made the game-winning free throws as Southern Utah beat Tarleton State 106-105 in overtime on Thursday.

Duval, who was 0 of 5 at the free-throw line, was fouled with two seconds left in overtime. He made his first shot, then missed the second, but grabbed his own rebound and was fouled again. He made the next two to secure the win. He finished with 9 points and was 3 of 9 at the stripe, going 3 of 4 at the line in the final seconds of overtime.

Jones shot 7 for 13, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Thunderbirds (5-13, 1-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Hayhurst added 20 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, along with seven rebounds. Jaiden Feroah had 17 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line. The win broke a seven-game skid for the Thunderbirds.

The Texans (11-7, 2-3) were led by Dior Johnson, who recorded 40 points, the second-highest total of his career. Cam McDowell added 24 points and two steals for Tarleton State. Chris Mpaka also recorded 14 points and six rebounds.

The Thunderbirds used an early 12-3 run to build a 52-44 lead at the half. They led by 11 points in the second half before allowing a 9-0 run from the Texans. A layup from Johnson with 24 seconds remaining gave the Texans their first lead since the first two minutes of the game.

After free throws on either side sent the game to overtime, the Texans retook the lead with 15 second left on a 3-pointer from McDowell to go up two. Duval’s free throws ended it.

