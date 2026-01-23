Jones leads Jacksonville State against UTEP after 20-point performance

UTEP Miners (9-9, 1-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-8, 4-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (9-9, 1-6 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-8, 4-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on UTEP after Adriana Jones scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 57-46 win against the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-2 in home games. Jacksonville State averages 63.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Miners are 1-6 against CUSA opponents. UTEP leads the CUSA scoring 14.3 fast break points per game.

Jacksonville State’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UTEP allows. UTEP’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%).

The Gamecocks and Miners face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes is averaging 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Brooklyn McDaniel is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 1.3 rebounds for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 11.7 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Miners: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

