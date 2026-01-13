Johnson, Wheeler lead Bradley to 94-90 OT win over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 35 points and Montana Wheeler added eight points in the overtime as Bradley…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson scored 35 points and Montana Wheeler added eight points in the overtime as Bradley knocked off Evansville 94-90 on Tuesday.

Johnson added five rebounds, seven assists, and six steals for the Braves (13-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Wheeler shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Ahmet Jonovic had 15 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Leif Moeller led the Purple Aces (5-14, 1-7) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, six assists and two steals. Bryce Quinet added 20 points for Evansville. AJ Casey finished with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Bradley entered halftime down 36-29. Johnson paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Johnson scored 20 second-half points as Bradley and Evansville ended regulation tied 79-79.

Wheeler shot 2 of 2 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line on the way to their eight points in the overtime.

