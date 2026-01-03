Johnson scores 24 points, including game winner to help South Carolina State beat Howard 58-57

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Johnson scored 24 points that included the game-winning shot in the final second to give…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jayden Johnson scored 24 points that included the game-winning shot in the final second to give South Carolina State a 58-57 victory over Howard on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Isaiah Brown made a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left to give Howard a 57-56 lead before Johnson hit a 13-foot jumper.

Howard trailed 30-20 at the break and outscored South Carolina State 37-28 in the second half.

Johnson shot 9 for 15 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (2-14, 1-0). Obie Bronston Jr. scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Cameron Clark had seven points.

Ose Okokie led the Bison (9-7, 0-1) with 18 points and four steals. Cam Gillus added 11 points for Howard. Cedric Taylor III finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks.

