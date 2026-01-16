Jacksonville visits Williams and North Alabama

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-10, 1-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (6-12, 1-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (6-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Jacksonville after Corneilous Williams scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 105-91 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lions are 3-4 on their home court. North Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Dolphins are 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Alabama scores 72.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 72.9 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 72.2 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.4 North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Dolphins match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donte Bacchus is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Jones is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Hayden Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

