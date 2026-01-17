Jackson scores 21 as Murray State downs Indiana State 85-81

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson’s 21 points helped Murray State defeat Indiana State 85-81 on Saturday. Jackson shot 6…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Javon Jackson’s 21 points helped Murray State defeat Indiana State 85-81 on Saturday.

Jackson shot 6 for 13 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Racers (16-3, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference). Fredrick King added 14 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Layne Taylor had 13 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line. The Racers extended their winning streak to 12 games.

The Sycamores (9-10, 2-6) were led in scoring by Camp Wagner, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Ian Scott added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Jo Van Buggenhout recorded 11 points.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first half for Murray State, who led 47-37 at the break. Murray State used a 13-1 second-half run to take the lead at 71-60 with 6:59 remaining in the half.

