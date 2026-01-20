Iturbe leads American against Colgate after 26-point showing

Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Patriot League) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League) at American Eagles (11-8, 4-2 Patriot League)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American plays Colgate after Julen Iturbe scored 26 points in American’s 78-67 victory over the Army Black Knights.

The Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. American is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Raiders are 5-1 against Patriot League opponents. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 31.0 rebounds per game led by Andrew Alekseyenko averaging 6.3.

American averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.4 per game American allows.

The Eagles and Raiders face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Jones is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Iturbe is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Cox is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Ben Tweedy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

