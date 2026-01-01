Live Radio
Indya Nivar, Nyla Harris lead No. 16 UNC women to 71-55 win over California

The Associated Press

January 1, 2026, 3:04 PM

Indya Nivar had 16 points and six assists, Nyla Harris had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. No. 16 North Carolina beat California 71-55 on Sunday.

Ciera Toomey also scored 13 and finished with nine rebounds and three blocks for North Carolina (13-3, 2-1 ACC).

The Tar Heels have won four in a row.

Lanie Grant hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that culminated with Reniya Kelly made another 3 that made it 50-45 with 1:05 left in the third quarter.

Nivar scored six points before Kelly converted a three-point play that capped a 16-4 run to open the fourth that pushed UNC’s lead to 16 points with 3:56 to play.

Sakima Walker led Cal (9-6, 0-2) with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting. The rest of the team shot 33% (13 of 39) from the field.

North Carolina scored 19 points of 22 Bears turnovers and outscored Cal 50-26 in the paint.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts Stanford on Sunday.

Cal: Visits North Carolina State on Sunday.

