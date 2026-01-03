Incarnate Word takes on Houston Christian following Pyke’s 26-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (5-8, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-8, 1-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-6, 2-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Houston Christian after Jordan Pyke scored 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 79-70 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals have gone 6-0 at home. Incarnate Word averages 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-3 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Incarnate Word averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Incarnate Word allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is averaging 21.8 points for the Cardinals. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trent Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Kylin Green is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.