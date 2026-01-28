Hull leads Abilene Christian against Utah Tech after 21-point showing

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-12, 1-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-5, 5-1 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-12, 1-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Utah Tech after Payton Hull scored 21 points in Abilene Christian’s 82-54 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Trailblazers are 6-6 in home games. Utah Tech averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 5-1 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian is second in the WAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Breanna Davis averaging 3.4.

Utah Tech is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 7.3 more points per game (75.0) than Utah Tech allows to opponents (67.7).

The Trailblazers and Wildcats square off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Paige Cofer is averaging 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hull is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17 points and 2.7 steals. Erin Woodson is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.