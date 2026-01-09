Houston Christian faces SFA on 6-game slide

Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 1-5 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-3, 5-1 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (5-10, 1-5 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (12-3, 5-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian looks to break its six-game losing streak with a win against SFA.

The Lumberjacks have gone 7-0 in home games. SFA leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 36.2 boards. Jerald Colonel paces the Lumberjacks with 7.7 rebounds.

The Huskies have gone 1-5 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 69.3 points per game, 4.4 more than the 64.9 SFA allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keon Thompson is averaging 17 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Demarco Bethea is averaging 9.2 points for the Huskies. Trent Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

