Holloway scores 18, leads No. 9 Michigan past Penn State 105-65

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Mila Holloway scored 18 points, Te’Yala Delfosse added 17 points, and No. 9 Michigan pulled away from Penn State for a 105-65 win on Thursday night.

McKenzie Mathurin had 15, Olivia Olson had 13 and Brooke Quarles Daniels had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wolverines (13-2, 4-1 Big Ten) who never trailed in their ninth straight win and 10th in a row against.

Penn State (7-9, 0-5) was led by Gracie Merkle with 18 points and Kiyomi McMiller with 15.

It didn’t take long for the Wolverines to seize control inside Rec Hall where they shot 45.9% from the floor, 44% from 3-point range and scored 30 points off 25 turnovers.

Michigan added 17 second-chance points, got 44 points off the bench and scored 30 off fast breaks to exceed 100 points for the fifth time this season.

The Wolverines opened with a 20-2 run, spreading the ball around and double teaming Penn State’s leading scorer McMiller. Delfosse scored seven points in the opening quarter before dropping eight more in the second. Six of those came during an 18-11 run in which the Wolverines pushed their lead to 58-31 by halftime.

The third was just as lopsided with Michigan pushing its lead to 39 with a 3-pointer from Olson with five seconds left. The Wolverines increased their lead to 42 with less than a minute left in the fourth.

Nyla McFadden had 10 for the Lady Lions who finished last in the Big Ten last year and have lost eight of their last 10.

Michigan: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

Penn State: Hosts Illinois on Sunday.

