Hofstra hosts Cokley and Elon

Elon Phoenix (11-7, 3-2 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (13-5, 4-1 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Hofstra after Bryson Cokley scored 26 points in Elon’s 85-78 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride have gone 5-0 at home. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Cruz Davis averaging 5.0.

The Phoenix are 3-2 in CAA play. Elon has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hofstra averages 76.7 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 78.6 Elon allows. Elon has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Phoenix face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Randall Pettus II averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc. Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 19.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

