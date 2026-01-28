Hidalgo leads Notre Dame against Cal after 30-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-7, 5-4 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-9, 3-5 ACC) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-7, 5-4 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-9, 3-5 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces Cal after Hannah Hidalgo scored 30 points in Notre Dame’s 65-58 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Golden Bears are 10-1 in home games. Cal scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-4 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is the leader in the ACC scoring 17.6 fast break points per game.

Cal averages 69.5 points, 5.0 more per game than the 64.5 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame scores 17.2 more points per game (80.1) than Cal gives up (62.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is averaging 15 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Hidalgo is averaging 24.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.9 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.