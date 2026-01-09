Henley and Grand Canyon host San Jose State

San Jose State Spartans (5-10, 0-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-5, 2-1 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (5-10, 0-4 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-5, 2-1 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts San Jose State after Jaden Henley scored 22 points in Grand Canyon’s 75-58 victory over the Boise State Broncos.

The Antelopes are 6-2 on their home court. Grand Canyon is ninth in the MWC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Spartans are 0-4 in conference matchups. San Jose State ranks fourth in the MWC shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 48.7% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State scores 5.2 more points per game (73.3) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (68.1).

The Antelopes and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henley is averaging 17.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Antelopes. Makaih Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and four assists for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

