Harrison’s 16 lead Saint Francis past Stonehill 63-61

The Associated Press

January 19, 2026, 2:38 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ahmad Harrison scored 16 points as Saint Francis beat Stonehill 63-61 on Monday.

Harrison also contributed five rebounds for the Red Flash (5-14, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Chris Moncrief scored 15 points and added four steals. Skylar Wicks had 11 points and went 5 of 14 from the field.

Chas Stinson led the Skyhawks (6-13, 3-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Hermann Koffi added 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

