Gunn scores 31 as DePaul defeats Marquette 80-75

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn’s 31 points led DePaul over Marquette 80-75 on Friday. Gunn added seven rebounds for the…

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn’s 31 points led DePaul over Marquette 80-75 on Friday.

Gunn added seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (11-7, 3-4 Big East Conference). N.J. Benson scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field and added seven rebounds. Brandon Maclin shot 5 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Nigel James Jr. led the way for the Golden Eagles (6-13, 1-7) with 18 points, eight assists and two steals. Marquette also got 14 points from Royce Parham. Chase Ross also had 13 points, four assists and two steals.

DePaul used a 14-0 second-half run to take the lead at 50-44 with 17:50 left in the half. Gunn scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.