Green, UMass-Lowell River Hawks to host Biel and the Maine Black Bears

Maine Black Bears (5-17, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-14, 3-4 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Maine Black Bears (5-17, 3-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (8-14, 3-4 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces Maine in a matchup of America East teams.

The River Hawks are 5-3 in home games. UMass-Lowell is fourth in the America East with 12.4 assists per game led by Darrel Yepdo averaging 2.9.

The Black Bears are 3-4 against America East opponents. Maine has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass-Lowell averages 74.4 points, 6.5 more per game than the 67.9 Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 45.7% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Black Bears match up Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darrel averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Angel Montas is shooting 50.3% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

TJ Biel is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.