Grambling hosts UAPB following Pelly’s 23-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-10, 3-3 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (5-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Grambling after Jailah Pelly scored 23 points in UAPB’s 63-53 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers are 4-4 on their home court. Grambling is second in the SWAC scoring 63.1 points while shooting 35.5% from the field.

The Golden Lions are 3-3 against conference opponents. UAPB ranks seventh in the SWAC allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Grambling scores 63.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 70.1 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Grambling allows.

The Tigers and Golden Lions meet Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniah Nunn is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Monica Marsh is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Indiya Bowen averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc. Pelly is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 59.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

