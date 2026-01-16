Gibbs-Lawhorn leads UNLV against San Jose State

UNLV Rebels (8-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-11, 1-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

UNLV Rebels (8-8, 3-2 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-11, 1-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits San Jose State after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 33 points in UNLV’s 89-85 overtime victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 5-4 on their home court. San Jose State is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Rebels are 3-2 in MWC play. UNLV has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

San Jose State is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, the same percentage UNLV allows to opponents. UNLV averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game San Jose State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 18.9 points and four assists for the Spartans. Melvin Bell Jr. is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is averaging 17.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

