George Washington hosts Loyola Chicago following Dinkins’ 24-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-11, 1-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-5, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -14.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces Loyola Chicago after Tre Dinkins scored 24 points in George Washington’s 79-72 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-1 in home games. George Washington ranks third in the A-10 with 16.3 assists per game led by Jean Aranguren averaging 3.1.

The Ramblers are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Loyola Chicago is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

George Washington averages 86.7 points, 11.4 more per game than the 75.3 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than George Washington gives up.

The Revolutionaries and Ramblers square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinkins is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 11.3 points. Rafael Castro is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Deywilk Tavarez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 12.6 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

