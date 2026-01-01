Felton and the Campbell Fighting Camels visit conference foe Towson

Kayla Morris and Towson host Jasmine Felton and Campbell in CAA action Friday.

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-6) at Towson Tigers (7-5)

Towson, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kayla Morris and Towson host Jasmine Felton and Campbell in CAA action Friday.

The Tigers are 5-1 in home games. Towson is ninth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Morris leads the Tigers with 7.2 boards.

The Fighting Camels have gone 1-4 away from home. Campbell scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

Towson scores 72.8 points, 14.7 more per game than the 58.1 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Towson gives up.

The Tigers and Fighting Camels square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tilda Sjokvist averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. India Johnston is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Olivia Tucker is averaging 8.2 points for the Fighting Camels. Felton is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.