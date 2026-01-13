Eleko and the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit conference foe Miami (OH)

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 1-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-7, 1-3 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sisi Eleko and Eastern Michigan take on Amber Tretter and Miami (OH) on Wednesday.

The RedHawks are 6-0 in home games. Miami (OH) scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-3 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Miami (OH) averages 72.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 67.6 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of Miami (OH) have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amber Scalia averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Tretter is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Eleko is scoring 17.8 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Eagles. Fernanda Ovalle is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.