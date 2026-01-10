Live Radio
Edwin Suarez scores 18 to help Weber State down Northern Colorado 76-71

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 10:45 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Edwin Suarez had 18 points to lead Weber State to a 76-71 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Suarez added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Tijan Saine shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Nigel Burris scored 11.

Brock Wisne and Quinn Denker both scored 17 to lead the Bears (11-6, 1-3). Wisne added seven rebounds and Denker had six assists. Ring Nyeri had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

