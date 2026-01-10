Edwin Suarez scores 18 to help Weber State down Northern Colorado 76-71

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Edwin Suarez had 18 points to lead Weber State to a 76-71 victory over Northern Colorado…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Edwin Suarez had 18 points to lead Weber State to a 76-71 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday night.

Suarez added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (9-8, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Tijan Saine shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Nigel Burris scored 11.

Brock Wisne and Quinn Denker both scored 17 to lead the Bears (11-6, 1-3). Wisne added seven rebounds and Denker had six assists. Ring Nyeri had 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

