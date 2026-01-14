Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Cranford’s 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-11, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-5, 4-0 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-11, 2-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-5, 4-0 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits Austin Peay after Juan Cranford Jr. scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 79-75 overtime win over the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Governors are 6-0 on their home court. Austin Peay ranks second in the ASUN with 16.9 assists per game led by Zyree Collins averaging 4.1.

The Colonels are 2-2 in conference play. Eastern Kentucky is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Austin Peay is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.7% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Colonels match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Parker is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cranford is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Colonels. Turner Buttry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 78.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

