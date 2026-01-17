Drake visits Valparaiso after Nenadic’s 34-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (4-12, 3-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-18, 0-7 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso…

Drake Bulldogs (4-12, 3-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (0-18, 0-7 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Drake after Milana Nenadic scored 34 points in Valparaiso’s 93-74 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Beacons are 0-6 on their home court. Valparaiso has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 against conference opponents. Drake gives up 78.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Valparaiso’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 68.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 80.8 Valparaiso allows to opponents.

The Beacons and Bulldogs meet Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiona Connolly is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Abbie Aalsma is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Bulldogs. Grace Knutson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 0-10, averaging 55.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

