Dorsey, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to visit Jefferson, Mississippi Valley State Devilettes

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-14, 1-3 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes (3-13, 2-3 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daimoni Dorsey and Bethune-Cookman visit Ariel Jefferson and Mississippi Valley State in SWAC action.

The Devilettes are 2-3 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 21.1 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-3 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is eighth in the SWAC with 9.9 assists per game led by Jordan Brooks averaging 2.2.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 33.3% from the field this season, 10.8 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.1 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The Devilettes and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Devilettes. Sydnei Marshall is averaging 10.1 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Janessa Kelley averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Dorsey is averaging 9.5 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devilettes: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 57.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

