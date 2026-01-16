Davis’ 23 help CSU Northridge knock off UCSD 84-79

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josiah Davis scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat UCSD 84-79 on Thursday. Davis also contributed…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Josiah Davis scored 23 points as CSU Northridge beat UCSD 84-79 on Thursday.

Davis also contributed seven assists for the Matadors (11-8, 4-3 Big West Conference). James Evans Jr. scored 22 points, shooting 8 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Larry Hughes Jr. shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Tritons (13-5, 3-3) were led by Alex Chaikin, who recorded 22 points. UCSD also got 13 points from Tom Beattie. Leo Beath had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

