CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State following Sykes’ 34-point performance

Long Beach State Beach (8-11, 4-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (8-12, 3-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits CSU Fullerton after Gavin Sykes scored 34 points in Long Beach State’s 87-80 win against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Titans are 5-3 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is 5-10 against opponents over .500.

The Beach have gone 4-3 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

CSU Fullerton averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Beach square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Cofield is averaging 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Christian WIlliams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sykes averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Petar Majstorovic is shooting 60.7% and averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 80.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

