Creighton takes on conference rival Georgetown

Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-7, 4-2 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-7, 1-4 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (10-7, 4-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -9.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: KJ Lewis and Georgetown visit Josh Dix and Creighton in Big East action Tuesday.

The Bluejays have gone 7-2 at home. Creighton has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hoyas are 1-4 in conference play. Georgetown is fourth in the Big East with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Caleb Williams averaging 5.7.

Creighton averages 77.2 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 74.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 43.1% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Hoyas meet Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dix is averaging 12 points for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.